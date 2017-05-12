EU negotiating chief Barnier set to visit Irish border

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to visit the Irish border on Friday to speak to farmers and others affected by Brexit.

He is also due to attend an event in Co Wicklow, alongside former prime minister Tony Blair, where the impact of the UK’s departure from the EU will be discussed.

It comes on the second day of Mr Barnier’s trip to the Republic of Ireland.

On Thursday, he addressed a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad in Dublin and said Brexit will “come at a cost” to both the UK and the remaining 27 EU members.

Mr Barnier said there was no reason why the EU could not have a “strong relationship” with the UK after it leaves the bloc.

However, he added that there would inevitably be consequences.

“I want to reassure the Irish people - in this negotiation, Ireland's interest will be the union's interest,” he said.

“We are in this negotiation together and a united EU will be here for you.”