A seven-month-old baby girl has died after having been left in a car in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident in the village of Dundrum on Thursday.

The baby is believed to have been left in the vehicle for a number of hours and was found unresponsive by gardaí shortly before 2pm.

The little girl was airlifted to Limerick, but later died in hospital.