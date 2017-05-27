Grandparents murdered in own home in 'brutal attack'

An elderly couple have been found murdered in their own home.

Marjorie and Michael Cawdery, both 83, were found in the property in Portadown in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland by a relative on Friday afternoon.

It it understood they had been stabbed in what detectives described as a "brutal attack".

A 40-year-old man was arrested next to a car which had been stolen from the property at Upper Ramone Park and remains in custody.

One line of investigation is that the couple disturbed a burglar.