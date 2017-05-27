- ITV Report
Grandparents murdered in own home in 'brutal attack'
An elderly couple have been found murdered in their own home.
Marjorie and Michael Cawdery, both 83, were found in the property in Portadown in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland by a relative on Friday afternoon.
It it understood they had been stabbed in what detectives described as a "brutal attack".
A 40-year-old man was arrested next to a car which had been stolen from the property at Upper Ramone Park and remains in custody.
One line of investigation is that the couple disturbed a burglar.
In a statement, the family said: “The awful and incomprehensible events of Friday 26 May have deprived our family of two wonderful people, Michael and Marjorie, who were our father, mother, brother, sister and grandparents.
“We thank the police for their prompt response and professional actions. We also thank everyone who has expressed sympathy in whatever way and offered help.
“Finally, we ask for respect and privacy in the coming days as the family try to come to terms with their loss.”
According to the PSNI, extra police will be patrolling in the Portadown area.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “The family car belonging to the deceased - a grey Renault Kango van, registration NJZ 6101 - was taken from the house and later found at around 5pm in the Edenderry Gardens area.
“We need to know the movements of the car from the time it left Upper Ramone Park until it was recovered in Edenderry Gardens.
“Please get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101 if you saw it in the Portadown area yesterday between 3.30pm and 5pm.”
Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.