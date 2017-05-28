Man dies after supermarket car park shooting

A 55-year-old man has died after being shot in front of shoppers in a packed supermarket car park in broad daylight.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the gun attack at a branch of Sainsbury’s at Balloo Link in Bangor, Co Down on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood officers believe as many as 100 people maybe witnesses to the shooting, in which multiple shots were fired.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”