Man arrested over supermarket car park shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in a gun attack in a Co Down supermarket car park.

Colin Horner, 35, was shot in front of his young son outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in the Balloo Link area of Bangor on Sunday afternoon.

He died from his injuries.

A suspect, aged 28, was detained by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch on Tuesday night in Newtownards, Co Antrim.

He is said to currently be assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives have already confirmed a link between the murder and the long-running Carrickfergus feud between rival loyalists as one line of inquiry.