Man charged with murder in supermarket car park

A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was gunned down in front of his three-year-old son in a supermarket car park in Bangor, Co Down.

Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead in front of crowds of shoppers outside a branch of Sainsbury’s in the Balloo Link area of town on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, aged 28, is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear in court in Newtownards on Friday morning.

The victim is believed to have been killed after moving to Bangor from Carrickfergus amid fears he would be targeted as part of an ongoing loyalist feud.

Mr Horner was an associate of George Gilmore who was shot dead in Carrick in March.