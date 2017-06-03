Further questioning over ‘significant explosives find’

Two men who were arrested in connection with the discovery of a “significant” amount of suspected explosives in Dublin have had their period of detention extended.

The explosives, understood to be TNT, were discovered after police stopped and searched a car on Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, on Friday.

It was part of an operation targeting dissident republican activity.

Two men aged 21 and 28 were arrested - Gardaí on Saturday evening said they have now had their period of detention extended and remain in custody.

Another man aged 55 was arrested in a follow up operation which took place in Dublin on Friday evening.

He is currently detained at Raheny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended.

Police described the quantity of suspected explosives as “significant”.