Google says DUP ‘most searched UK political party’

Ian Paisley, pictured at the count centre in Ballymena. Credit: Presseye

Search engine Google has said the DUP is currently the UK political party most people are trying to find out about on election results night. It comes as the party could potentially end up in a position of some influence in the event, as suggested by an exit poll, of a hung parliament.

“I think this vote across Northern Ireland shows that unionism has awakened,” Ian Paisley told UTV, shortly before it was confirmed that he had retained his North Antrim seat. “They have decided very, very clearly that they will be listened to. They have now spoken very clearly about Brexit, reinforcing that message. They’ve spoken very clearly about devolution.” With turnout at 64.21%, he was elected with 28,521 votes – ahead of Sinn Féin’s Cara McShane with 7,878 votes.

