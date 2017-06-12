Talks to restore Stormont institutions to resume

Northern Ireland’s parties are due to resume negotiations aimed at restoring the power-sharing institutions, following the General Election.

The talks had been paused during campaigning for the snap Westminster poll.

However it is expected that politicians will be back at Stormont on Monday, amid efforts to try and get the Assembly up and running again before the deadline at the end of the month.

It comes as the DUP continue to negotiate with the Conservative Party about forming a minority government, with further talks to take place this week.

Some of the other NI parties have said salvaging devolution at Stormont will become more difficult if such a deal comes into effect.

However the DUP leader rejected that idea.