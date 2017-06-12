- ITV Report
Talks to restore Stormont institutions to resume
Northern Ireland’s parties are due to resume negotiations aimed at restoring the power-sharing institutions, following the General Election.
The talks had been paused during campaigning for the snap Westminster poll.
However it is expected that politicians will be back at Stormont on Monday, amid efforts to try and get the Assembly up and running again before the deadline at the end of the month.
It comes as the DUP continue to negotiate with the Conservative Party about forming a minority government, with further talks to take place this week.
Some of the other NI parties have said salvaging devolution at Stormont will become more difficult if such a deal comes into effect.
However the DUP leader rejected that idea.
Arlene Foster said: “Whilst of course we want to help in relation to the national situation, and talks continue, we also want to see devolution up and running.”
Meanwhile Taoiseach Enda Kenny has warned Prime Minister Theresa May that the Good Friday Agreement can not be put at risk.
Northern Ireland has been without an Assembly and Executive for the past three months, following the collapse of power-sharing over a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin.
Talks prior to the election being called had failed to reach an agreement.
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, who will attend the Stormont talks, said it is now “more important than ever that we have effective devolved government in NI”.
Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Secretary, James Brokenshire, has kept his job in Ms May’s new cabinet.