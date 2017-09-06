UK government rules out joint authority in NI

The UK government has ruled out a suggestion of joint authority in Northern Ireland, should talks aimed at restoring the Stormont Executive fail.

In a statement a spokesperson said in absence of devolution “it is ultimately for the United Kingdom Government to provide the certainty over delivery of public services and good governance in Northern Ireland”.

It follows comments from the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Tuesday.

Mr Coveney was in Belfast to try to kick-start power-sharing at Stormont and said all parties wanted to see progress made.

However, he said direct rule from London cannot be imposed in Northern Ireland without Irish government input, after Westminster warned it may pass legislation to fund public services.