No prosecution for 13 suspects named by supergrass UVF boss

Thirteen suspects implicated by a loyalist paramilitary commander-turned supergrass, including two former police intelligence officers, will not be prosecuted.

Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service said there was insufficient corroborating evidence to support the allegations levelled by Ulster Volunteer Force boss Gary Haggarty to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Prosecutors are still considering the cases of three remaining suspects named by killer and long-time police informer Haggarty, related to three murders, with decisions expected by the end of the month.

The PPS decision represents another major blow for the already controversial assisting offender legislation.

In the summer, Haggarty, 45, pleaded guilty to 202 terror offences, including five murders, in a contentious deal that will see him receive a significantly reduced prison term in exchange for his evidence when he is sentenced at the end of the month.

He could theoretically could walk free, to enter a new life with a fresh identity, given he has already served three years in custody on remand - the equivalent of a six-year sentence.

Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory QC said assessing the credibility of an assisting offender was a "complex task".

"Full and careful consideration has been given to all of the evidence currently available in respect of all cases," he said.

"I have now concluded that the evidence currently available is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of obtaining a conviction against 11 of the suspects reported by the PSNI and the two police officers reported by Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

"I have therefore taken a decision that a prosecution case against these individuals will not be taken forward."

Mr McGrory added: "I fully appreciate that this news will be deeply disappointing for the victims in these cases."