101-year-old pensioner left shaken after burglary

An elderly man has been left shaken after a gang forced entry into his home in Strabane.

Three men are believed to have forced their way into the property in the Railway Street area through a back window on Friday evening.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “This was a disgusting and cowardly attack in which the intruders left with a quantity of cash.

“Thankfully, the man was not physically injured during the incident, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.”

West Tyrone SDLP MLA , Daniel McCrossan, says the entire community have been angered and are determined to find those responsible.

Mr McCrossan said: “Pat is one of life’s great characters, independent and full of life and energy. He is a pillar of our local community.

“Someone knows something about this, if anyone noticed anything at all on the Railway Road last night, please step forward and give the information to the PSNI immediately."

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Railway Street area last night and saw anything suspicious to contact detectives at Strabane Criminal Investigation Branch.