- ITV Report
Enniskillen bomb victims remembered 30 years on
Relatives of those killed in the Poppy Day bombing in Enniskillen 30 years ago have vowed to keep the memories of their loved ones alive and continue fighting for justice.
Eleven people were killed and scores more injured when an IRA bomb exploded without warning ahead of a Remembrance Sunday memorial ceremony on 8 November 1987.
A 12th victim died in December 2000, after spending years in a coma due to injuries sustained in the blast that ripped through the Co Fermanagh town.
Another innocent victim of the Troubles was killed the following day when loyalist paramilitaries sought to retaliate by shooting a Catholic in west Belfast.
Protestant student Adam Lambert was killed in a case of mistaken identity.
No one has ever been held to account for the Enniskillen bombing.
Ten people were arrested in connection with the bombing, but no charges were ever brought.
Detective Superintendent Ian Harrison, from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch, said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains committed to pursuing investigative options should they develop in the future.”
A memorial will be unveiled at the site of the bombing on Wednesday, with victims’ families, politicians and other dignitaries due to attend.
A memorial service will also be held at Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.