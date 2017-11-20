Gerry Adams says ‘time is right to step aside’ as leader

Gerry Adams has told UTV the “time is right” for him to step aside as president of Sinn Féin, after announcing at the party Ard Fheis that he would do so in 2018.

Mr Adams has held the role since 1983, but will not be seeking re-election next year – neither will he be standing in the next Dáil election in the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s the right time,” he told UTV Deputy Political Editor Tracey Magee, in an interview on Monday.

When asked what he would say to those who claim he may no longer be “front of house”, but will still be behind-the-scenes and “pulling the strings”, he replied: “They’ll say that anyway.

“But mostly the people who say that are political opponents – and they’ll say whatever they think advances their own particular little cynical attack on our party.”