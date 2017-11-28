Irish government hold talks in bid to stave off election

The Irish government faces a pivotal day of talks as they seek to avoid a snap Christmas election over the handling of a police whistleblower.

Further talks over the affair are to continue between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin, leader of opposition party Fianna Fail, amid furore over the treatment of a Garda sergeant.

A motion of no confidence motion in Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald remains on the table over her knowledge of an aggressive legal strategy against the respected officer during a private inquiry.

The scandal now threatens the fragile agreement which sees Mr Martin prop up Mr Varadkar's minority Fine Gael Government.

Not only that, but the fallout is casting a long shadow over December's key Brexit summit where the future of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland could be determined.

In the hours before the no confidence measure is to be debated in the Dail parliament, renewed calls were made for Mrs Fitzgerald to resign or be sacked over a series of emails dating back to 2015.

They showed she was aware of the controversial legal strategy to target Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe at a private judge-led inquiry into his claims of wrongdoing in the force.

The release of emails on Monday night undermined efforts by the Taoiseach and Mr Martin to reach a compromise over the row.

Mrs Fitzgerald, who was justice minister in 2015, said last week that she only learned in 2016 of the approach being taken by lawyers for the then Garda commissioner. The series of emails contradicts that.

It sparked deep unease among the minority Government's backbenchers and renewed demands from the opposition for her to step down.