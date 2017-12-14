Britain First’s Fransen in court on hate speech charges

Deputy leader of far-right group Britain First, Jayda Fransen, has said she is to contest the hate speech charges she is facing.

The 31-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face two charges connected to comments made at a rally in the city over the summer.

Fransen is accused of behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred or fear by using words which were “threatening, abusive or insulting”.

The allegations relate to a speech made at a ‘Northern Ireland Against Terrorism’ rally at Belfast City Hall on 6 August.

Demonstrators had gathered on the same day as a republican march organised to mark the use of internment without trial by the British Army at the height of the Troubles in 1971.

Fransen, from Beeches Close in the Anerly area of London, arrived at the Laganside Court complex in Belfast with a group of supporters, including Britain First leader Paul Golding.

As they approached ground floor elevators, Golding was detained by police.