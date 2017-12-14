- ITV Report
Britain First’s Fransen in court on hate speech charges
Deputy leader of far-right group Britain First, Jayda Fransen, has said she is to contest the hate speech charges she is facing.
The 31-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face two charges connected to comments made at a rally in the city over the summer.
Fransen is accused of behaviour intending or likely to stir up hatred or fear by using words which were “threatening, abusive or insulting”.
The allegations relate to a speech made at a ‘Northern Ireland Against Terrorism’ rally at Belfast City Hall on 6 August.
Demonstrators had gathered on the same day as a republican march organised to mark the use of internment without trial by the British Army at the height of the Troubles in 1971.
Fransen, from Beeches Close in the Anerly area of London, arrived at the Laganside Court complex in Belfast with a group of supporters, including Britain First leader Paul Golding.
As they approached ground floor elevators, Golding was detained by police.
The PSNI later confirmed a 35-year-old man had been arrested in the city by detectives investigating speeches made at the rally.
He was taken to Musgrave Station for interview.
In court, Fransen spoke to confirm she understood the charges, replying: “Yes.”
A detective constable said she could connect her to the alleged offences.
Fransen’s defence counsel confirmed his client would be fighting the allegations.
The barrister added that the evidence against his client relates to video footage.
Fransen, who was at the centre of a political storm last month when US President Donald Trump retweeted anti-Muslim videos she posted, was bailed to return to court next month.
As part of her bail conditions, she was banned from being within 500 metres of a public demonstration or rally.
Police and prosecutors sought the restriction amid public order concerns.
The detective claimed that a ‘Free Speech for Jayda’ rally was planned to take place in Belfast last weekend - only being postponed due to snow.
Fransen had been due to get a mid-afternoon flight back to London following her court appearance, but the court was told police wanted to speak to her about comments posted on social media earlier this week during her time in Northern Ireland.
She was allegedly involved in a video recorded outside Belfast's Islamic Centre which referred to it as a “den of iniquity”.
Detectives then made the arrest after Fransen completed her formalities.
A small group of protestors voiced their objections in the court foyer and outside, with one man telling police: “It’s a disgrace what you’re doing.”