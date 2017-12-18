'Disappointing' Winter Wonderland called off

One image of Santa's grotto appeared to show a fabric fireplace backdrop hanging behind Santa Claus Credit: Facebook

A Winter Wonderland event in Northern Ireland has been cancelled after organisers apologised for falling short of expectations. They admitted it was frustrating and disappointing for all involved but faced a backlash as disappointed customers were told they could wait up to 28 days for a refund. Paul Breen paid £50 for his family-of-four to attend the event in Bangor, Co Down. He said when they arrived on Saturday the ice rink had been constructed of plastic slates and the entire family was underwhelmed after meeting Santa.

The ice rink at the event left some visitors underwhelmed. Credit: Facebook

He said: "You could see the elastic on his beard. "The grotto was a barn and it was a rundown Christmas tree. "There was nothing magical at all." He queried whether he would receive a refund. The event was held at the Clandeboye estate but was not organised or associated with the Estate, which can be hired for events like weddings or functions. It was due to run into this week but organisers said it would be shut down. A statement posted on Facebook said: "Winter NI would like to apologise for the Bangor Winter Wonderland event which has fallen way short of our expectations."

Credit: Facebook/Winter Wonderland NI