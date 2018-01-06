Sinn Féin MP apologises over 'Kingsmill' tweet

He added: “Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously.”

West Tyrone representative Mr McElduff says he “had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmill Anniversary”.

Ten Protestant workmen were shot dead on 5 January 1976 after their minibus was stopped by gunmen in rural south Armagh.

The video, which was posted on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill atrocity, has since been deleted.

Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff has apologised after posting a video on Twitter of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “Was it tomfoolery or a blatant insult to innocent victims? The timing and brand of bread raises many questions about the motivation behind this video.

“Regardless of what explanation Mr McElduff or his party would attempt to offer, they should apologise to the families of those murdered at Kingsmill.”

UUP councillor David Taylor said: "Barry McElduff really is beyond contempt and should be truly ashamed of himself for his actions.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Sinn Féin’s utter contempt for victims is clearly on display here. Any talk of equality or human rights from that party is once again exposed as so much cant and hypocrisy.”

No one has ever been held to account for the Kingsmill killings.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mr McElduff explained: "I deleted a video post from my Twitter account this morning.

"When I posted the video I had not realised or imagined for a second that there was any possible link between the brand name of the bread and the Kingsmill anniversary.

"It was never my intention to hurt or cause offence to anyone and in particular to victims of the conflict who have suffered so grievously.

"I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and pain this post has caused."