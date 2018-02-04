Gerry Kelly reported to police over wheel clamp

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has been reported to police over an allegation of criminal damage to a wheel clamp in Belfast.

Police say the report relates to an incident in the Exchange Street area of the Cathedral Quarter on Friday.

Footage has been circulating on social media which appears to show the Sinn Féin policing spokesman using boltcutters to remove a wheel clamp.

In a statement, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “Gerry Kelly returned to his car​ after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am.

“​H​e removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

“His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time.”