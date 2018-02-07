Car set alight with delivery man inside in Newtownards

A delivery man has had his car set alight while he was still inside, in an incident being treated as attempted murder by police.

The man, who is in his 40s, was making a delivery to the Fairfield Place area of Newtownards at about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Two men approached his red Ford Fiesta, doused it with flammable liquid, and set it alight.

PSNI Sergeant Andrews said: “The man was able to escape from the vehicle and was not injured in the attack, but he was left shocked.”

Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze, which left the vehicle badly damaged.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact them on 101 – or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sergeant Andrews added: “Two males were seen approaching the scene from the Meadow Park area of the town around 10.30pm and were then observed after the incident, running down an alleyway close to Fairfield Place.

“We would be keen to speak to these people as we believe they may have information that could help our investigation.”