Boy, five, airlifted to hospital after falling in river

A five-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was rescued from the River Braid in Ballymena.

A multi-agency search commenced near Skye Park just after 1pm on Saturday amid reports a child had fallen into the water.

The boy was recovered from the water and brought by air ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children just after 3pm.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The thoughts of all involved in the rescue are with the young boy and his family.”