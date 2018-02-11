- ITV Report
Parents pay tribute to twin son who died after river fall
The parents of five-year-old Kayden Fleck, who died after being swept along a river in Ballymena, have paid tribute to their “happy-go-lucky” son.
Kayden was out for a walk with his family on Saturday when he fell into the River Braid along with his twin brother Jayden.
While his brother was rescued straight away, Kayden was swept along the river for four miles. Despite being retrieved from the water by rescue teams, he died in hospital.
Kayden's parents, Darrel and Leanne Fleck (née McGowan) have described their “happy-go-lucky” son as “your average wee boy” who “just melted your heart” in a statement released by PSNI.
They said they called Kayden and his twin brother were “two musketeers”.
The family thanked each of the agencies who were involved in the search and rescue operation and said they are grateful for the community support they have received since.
Police, Fire and Rescue personnel, Community Rescue volunteers and Ambulance Service were involved in the rescue mission which began near the Ecos Centre just after 1pm.
“The five-year-old travelled very fast away from where he was with his parents, in seconds he was moving hundreds of metres downstream and very quickly went out of sight,” Sean McCarry, Regional Commander of the Community Rescue Service explained.
The teams were directed by police officers overhead in the PSNI helicopter.
Mr McCarry continued: “The river was travelling yesterday at approximately a mile per 15 minutes, it was just moving all the time. The biggest part of the operation was trying to locate where Kayden was, and the helicopter was key to that whole process, they were relaying information continuously back about what they were seeing.”
Kayden was eventually pulled from the water 45 minutes later near Galgorm Castle Golf Club and airlifted to the children’s hospital in Belfast where he passed away.
The boy's school, Harryville Primary, lead tributes to him and asked the community to keep the boy’s family in their thoughts.