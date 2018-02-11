Parents pay tribute to twin son who died after river fall

The parents of five-year-old Kayden Fleck, who died after being swept along a river in Ballymena, have paid tribute to their “happy-go-lucky” son.

Kayden was out for a walk with his family on Saturday when he fell into the River Braid along with his twin brother Jayden.

While his brother was rescued straight away, Kayden was swept along the river for four miles. Despite being retrieved from the water by rescue teams, he died in hospital.

Kayden's parents, Darrel and Leanne Fleck (née McGowan) have described their “happy-go-lucky” son as “your average wee boy” who “just melted your heart” in a statement released by PSNI.

They said they called Kayden and his twin brother were “two musketeers”.