- ITV Report
-
Man held on suspicion of murder as three killed in fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of at least three people in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.
Police say they believe the blaze in the Molly Road area of Derrylin, shortly after 7am on Tuesday, was started deliberately.
The 27-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest.
Firefighters called to the scene found the fire at the detached bungalow already well-developed.
Investigations into the cause are ongoing.
PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Sadly, we can confirm that three people have lost their lives in this fire.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and are carrying out an extensive examination of the property to establish the cause of the blaze and determine if any other persons have been involved.”
He added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything that could assist the officers investigating this incident to please get in touch by calling 101.”
DUP leader and Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster said news of the fatal fire had caused widespread shock in the area.
“This is devastating news for the local community,” she said.
“I understand that all those who have died are members of the same family.
“It is important that the cause of the fire is established, but my thoughts and prayers are with all those in the local area, friends and the wider family circle as they struggle to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.”
Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin MP for the area, also offered her condolences.
“Devastating news for the family concerned and the Derrylin community,” she said.
“This is absolutely tragic - God help them all.”