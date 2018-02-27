Man held on suspicion of murder as three killed in fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of at least three people in a house fire in Co Fermanagh.

Police say they believe the blaze in the Molly Road area of Derrylin, shortly after 7am on Tuesday, was started deliberately.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained at the scene and transferred to hospital for treatment prior to his arrest.

Firefighters called to the scene found the fire at the detached bungalow already well-developed.

Investigations into the cause are ongoing.