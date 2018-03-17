- ITV Report
Celebrations take place to mark St Patrick's Day
Celebrations are taking place across Northern Ireland to mark St Patrick’s Day.
The streets of Belfast will be awash with colour from 11.30am on Saturday, as the carnival parade winds its way through the city.
This year’s theme is Global Belfast.
Community groups from across our cultural spectrum will be taking part alongside professional and amateur performers.
A free concert is also taking place at Customs House Square from 1.30pm, featuring local musicians and dancers, along with special guest appearances.
Parades will also be held in Londonderry, Armagh, Newry and Downpatrick.
Meanwhile thousands are expected to take to the streets in Dublin for the annual 17 March parade - where Star Wars hero Mark Hamill is joining the celebrations.
The Luke Skywalker actor took to Twitter to announce: “Today the whole Galaxy is Irish.”
The guest of honour role was introduced to recognise Irish Diaspora and those with links to Ireland who have made a significant impact abroad.
This year's parade will start from Parnell Square at noon, march down O'Connell St, before crossing the River Liffey, winding around College Green, and finishing at Kevin St.