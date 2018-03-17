Celebrations take place to mark St Patrick's Day

The streets of Belfast will be awash with colour from 11.30am on Saturday, as the carnival parade winds its way through the city.

Celebrations are taking place across Northern Ireland to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Community groups from across our cultural spectrum will be taking part alongside professional and amateur performers.

A free concert is also taking place at Customs House Square from 1.30pm, featuring local musicians and dancers, along with special guest appearances.

Parades will also be held in Londonderry, Armagh, Newry and Downpatrick.

Meanwhile thousands are expected to take to the streets in Dublin for the annual 17 March parade - where Star Wars hero Mark Hamill is joining the celebrations.