Pope Francis to visit Ireland in August

Pope Francis will visit Ireland later this year, almost four decades since the the last papal visit.

It’s been confirmed that Pope Francis will arrive in Dublin on Saturday, 25 August, and will take part in the ‘Festival of Families’ in Croke Park.

The Festival of Families is the faith-based cultural concert of the World Meeting of Families six-day programme.

On Sunday 26 August a Mass will be celebrated by Pope Francis in Phoenix Park.

Speculation had been mounting that the 81-year-old Pope would make a visit in 2018.

Full details of the papal schedule will be released at a later date.

Pope John Paul II was the last pontiff to visit Ireland in 1979.