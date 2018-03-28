Ulster rugby pair acquitted of rape

Stuart Olding (left) and Paddy Jackson (right). Credit: PaceMaker

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court. His team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information. The verdicts were returned after the jury had deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes.

Belfast Crown Court. Credit: UTV

The high-profile trial was originally scheduled for five weeks but lasted for nine weeks at Belfast Crown Court. In total, 30 witnesses gave evidence including the four defendants and the complainant whose testimony was heard over eight separate days, and verdicts were returned on day 42. The court heard from 10 police officers, two doctors, a forensic scientist and a taxi driver who had driven the complainant home on the night in question. When the trial opened on January 30, a total of 12 jurors were sworn in - nine men and three women. But about halfway through the panel was reduced to 11 after one juror was discharged because of illness. There were emotional scenes outside the courtroom as family and friends of the accused hugged and kissed each other

Rory Harrison (left) and Blane McIlroy (right). Credit: PressEye

Three defendants Jackson, McIlroy and Harrison were permitted to leave the dock first. Judge Smyth said, "The jury has found you not guilty. You are free to leave the dock." A short time later the court was told that no evidence had been offered by prosecutors on a charge of vaginal rape against Stuart Olding. Judge Smyth directed the jury to find him not guilty. Allowing Olding to go free, the judge said, "Mr Olding the jury has found you not guilty of this count also and you are now free to leave the dock."

Jackson making a statement. Credit: PressEye

Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court, Paddy Jackson said, "I'd just like to thank the judge and the jury for giving me a fair trial, my parents for being here every day, as well as my brother and sisters." Jackson also thanked his barristers and solicitors. "Out of respect for my employers I've nothing further to comment," he said.

In a statement, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby said, "The IRFU and Ulster Rugby note the verdict handed down today at the Belfast Crown Court in relation to the case brought against Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. "We wish to acknowledge that this has undoubtedly been a difficult and extremely traumatic time for all involved. "To respect the judicial proceedings, the IRFU and Ulster Rugby postponed any internal review of the matter with the players, until the proceedings concluded. "IRFU and Ulster Rugby officials will review the matter, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players. A Review Committee, made up of senior representatives of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby, has been appointed and will conclude its review as soon as practicable. "The players will continue to be relieved of all duties while the Review Committee is in process and determining its findings."