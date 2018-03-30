Juror’s online comments over rape trial investigated

Comments made online by a juror in the rape trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players are being investigated by Northern Ireland’s Attorney General.

The remarks appeared below a story on the case on the website Broadsheet.ie hours after Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty.

A spokesman for Attorney General John Larkin’s office confirmed that the matter had been referred by Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan.

Mr Larkin is to investigate whether the comments represent a breach of contempt of court laws.

Under law, jurors are not permitted to disclose details of their deliberations in any trial.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s legal team have confirmed that they are suing Irish Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.