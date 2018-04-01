Northern Ireland boy killed in Tenerife hit-and-run crash

Spanish police have arrested a man after a 10-year-old Irish boy died following a hit-and-run in Tenerife.

The collision happened outside a shopping centre in Adeje in the south of the island on Thursday evening.

The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria, but died in hospital late on Friday.

A man was held after investigators discovered his car during a search of the island.

It’s understood the vehicle was found abandoned a few miles from the scene of the collision.