Belfast sends love to Canadian team after bus tragedy

Hockey fans in Belfast have joined those around the world in sending sympathies to a Canadian junior team caught up in a fatal bus crash that claimed 14 lives.

The Humboldt Broncos from Saskatchewan were travelling to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus was involved in a collision with a truck.

The side, whose players are all aged between 16 and 20, has been devastated by the tragedy.

It has not yet been officially made public how many of those killed were players or coaching staff - however, the sister of Broncos head coach Darcey Haugan tweeted to say simply: "My brother didn't make it ..."