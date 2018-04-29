- ITV Report
Three arrested after bomb found in Strabane
A viable bomb has been found at the centre of a security alert in Strabane, with three men arrested at the scene.
The discovery was made at a house in the Drumrallagh estate on Sunday afternoon, resulting in 10 nearby homes being evacuated for a time.
Police say they had been carrying out searches as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
The bomb has been made safe by Army technical officers and taken away for further examination.
The men arrested – aged 43, 45 and 77 – are being held for questioning under the Terrorism Act.
PSNI Superintendent McCalmont thanked local residents for their patience during the security alert, which has since ended, adding: “Fortunately this device was found and made safe before it could cause any harm.
“However, it clearly shows the intent of those individuals to kill or seriously injure.
“They have absolutely no regard for the safety of local residents in the Drumrallagh area.
“People involved in hiding bombs want to cause harm - they don’t care who gets killed or injured, and their desire to pursue violence and create more victims has to be challenged.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
It comes after bomb-making material and ammunition was found during separate police searches in Lurgan.