Three arrested after bomb found in Strabane

A viable bomb has been found at the centre of a security alert in Strabane, with three men arrested at the scene.

The discovery was made at a house in the Drumrallagh estate on Sunday afternoon, resulting in 10 nearby homes being evacuated for a time.

Police say they had been carrying out searches as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

The bomb has been made safe by Army technical officers and taken away for further examination.