- ITV Report
Belfast Trust recalls 2,500 patients after doctor probe
The Belfast Trust has recalled 2,500 patients following a probe into the work of a consultant neurologist.
It comes after the trust and the Royal College of Physicians both carried out a review of patient notes relating to the work of a single consultant neurologist, Dr Michael Watt.
The consultant is currently not treating patients, the trust said.
It has now contacted every patient it would like to review and asked them to set up an appointment at at time that suits.
Dr Mark Mitchelson, Medical Chair of Division said: “I fully understand this will cause significant anxiety to many patients and their families and for that, we are truly sorry.
“Other doctors raised concerns with the trust regarding the care and treatment provided by Dr Michael Watt to a small number of patients.
“As a result of our own review and a further review carried out by the Royal College of Physicians, we would like to invite a number of his patients back for a review appointment to assure them, their families, and ourselves that they are receiving the best treatment.”
Dr Mitchelson added: “The recall of such a large number of patients is so that we can be confident and thorough in ensuring that patients are having the best possible care.
“To ensure patients are seen as quickly as possible we have set up a large number of additional clinics and we intend to see all patients within the next twelve weeks.
“Again, we are truly sorry for the anxiety this will cause.”
The trust added that an advice line has been set up on 0800 980 1100, and lines will be open weekdays from 9am – 9pm and weekends from 9am – 5pm.