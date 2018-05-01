Belfast Trust recalls 2,500 patients after doctor probe

The Belfast Trust has recalled 2,500 patients following a probe into the work of a consultant neurologist.

It comes after the trust and the Royal College of Physicians both carried out a review of patient notes relating to the work of a single consultant neurologist, Dr Michael Watt.

The consultant is currently not treating patients, the trust said.

It has now contacted every patient it would like to review and asked them to set up an appointment at at time that suits.

Dr Mark Mitchelson, Medical Chair of Division said: “I fully understand this will cause significant anxiety to many patients and their families and for that, we are truly sorry.

“Other doctors raised concerns with the trust regarding the care and treatment provided by Dr Michael Watt to a small number of patients.

“As a result of our own review and a further review carried out by the Royal College of Physicians, we would like to invite a number of his patients back for a review appointment to assure them, their families, and ourselves that they are receiving the best treatment.”