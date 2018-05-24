Jeremy Corbyn not ‘asking for or advocating’ Irish unity poll

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he is not asking for or advocating a referendum on Irish unity, as he addressed the issue during his first visit to Northern Ireland as Labour leader.

Mr Corbyn fielded questions from students at Queen’s University, Belfast a day after his official spokesman said he believed there was majority support for unification across the island of Ireland.

The Labour leader has, in the past, made no secret of his support for a united Ireland.

However, he said on Thursday that, if he was to become prime minister, he would only trigger a border poll in line with the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

A border poll - which would see separate votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic - can only be called if the UK Government believes a majority within Northern Ireland is in favour of unity.

“If that is a wish, then clearly such a poll would happen,” Mr Corbyn said, in response to a question on the subject from a Queen’s University politics student.

“I am not asking for it, I am not advocating it.

“What I am asking for is a return to the fullness of the Good Friday Agreement which would open up the opportunity and possibility for the future of Ireland as a whole.”