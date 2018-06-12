Prince Charles in Northern Ireland on two-day visit

Prince Charles is visiting Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

The Prince of Wales is in Northern Ireland on a two-day visit. Prince Charles toured the Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church in the first of his appointments on Tuesday. The neo-Gothic building, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875, is the subject of a major regeneration project.

Charles attended a community event at the church to showcase the diversity of civic and cultural life in this part of the city. He met a number of local politicians including Sinn Fein's former culture minister Caral Ni Chuilin, and Gerry Kelly MLA. The Prince of Wales shook hands with Mr Kelly, who escaped from the Maze Prison while serving a jail sentence for the 1973 Old Bailey bombing. Charles has spoken in the past about reconciliation in Ireland and has previously met Gerry Adams, offering condolences on the death of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

Charles shook hands with Gerry Kelly. Credit: UTV