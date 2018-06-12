- ITV Report
-
Prince Charles in Northern Ireland on two-day visit
The Prince of Wales is in Northern Ireland on a two-day visit.
Prince Charles toured the Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church in the first of his appointments on Tuesday.
The neo-Gothic building, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875, is the subject of a major regeneration project.
Charles attended a community event at the church to showcase the diversity of civic and cultural life in this part of the city.
He met a number of local politicians including Sinn Fein's former culture minister Caral Ni Chuilin, and Gerry Kelly MLA.
The Prince of Wales shook hands with Mr Kelly, who escaped from the Maze Prison while serving a jail sentence for the 1973 Old Bailey bombing.
Charles has spoken in the past about reconciliation in Ireland and has previously met Gerry Adams, offering condolences on the death of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.
In 2015 the heir to the throne visited nearby St Patrick's Catholic Church which was at the heart of disputes involving loyalist band parades.
He has often touched on the theme of reconciliation during recent visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The church is hoping to provide a focus and hub for many community activities while work continues towards the building's full regeneration.
It will then become a permanent home for the Ulster Orchestra.
Later on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales is expected to visit Ulster University in Coleraine to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Then on Wednesday, he will visit Omagh Hospital and the town of Omagh to meet those affected by the Real IRA bomb which killed 29 in 1998.
At the request of the British Government, Charles and Camilla will travel to the south of the Republic of Ireland for two days later this week.
Their itinerary includes stops in counties Cork and Kerry.