- ITV Report
-
Two dead and three seriously injured in Co Donegal crash
A man and woman in their 20s, believed to be from Northern Ireland, have been killed in a car crash in Co Donegal that has also left three others seriously injured.
The one-vehicle collision happened when the car hit a wall in Eastend in Bundoran just before 3.30am on Sunday.
The victims, who were passengers in the blue Peugeot 306, are reported to have been from Co Fermanagh.
Another woman, also in her 20s, remains in a critical condition, while two men in their 20s also suffered serious injuries.
Emergency services remain at the scene on Sunday afternoon.
A man in his 20s has been arrested after presenting himself to gardaí in relation to the fatal crash.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.
“Investigations are ongoing.”