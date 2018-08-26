Abuse survivor priest says Pope ‘determined’ to root out corruption

A west Belfast priest who was one of a group of survivors of clerical abuse to meet Pope Francis in Dublin on Saturday said he believes the pontiff is determined to address the problem.

Fr Paddy McCafferty, parish priest at Corpus Christi Church was one of eight people who held a private meeting with the pontiff during his visit to Ireland.

They represented a wide section of those who were mistreated by members of the Catholic Church in Ireland and included representatives of institutional abuse, mother and baby homes, industrial schools and clerical abuse.

The priest says he was initially against the Pope visiting Ireland because of the hurt that had been caused.

“The first thing I said to him was 'Holy Father two weeks ago at Mass on Sunday I told my parishioners that the Pope should not come'. He smiled and everyone laughed.

“I told him it wasn't against you personally, it was on account of the situation that we are talking about today and on account of the hurt and betrayal and damage to people, abuse in this room, with you as a little representative group of the huge hurt in Ireland and throughout the universal church I said to him, but I’m glad you’re here, I’m glad you've come.”

He added: “I appealed to him, and said even the highest ranking clergy in the church must be seen to be made accountable for covering up, for lying, for mishandling, for incompetence in this very, very painful issue and that no quarter can be given without fear or favour basically.”