Man shot in NI supermarket car park
A man has been shot in the car park of a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down.
The gun attack on Sunday afternoon, in which multiple shots are believed to have been fired, happened at a branch of Sainsbury’s.
However, eyewitnesses who were in the car park at the time have reported seeing the victim being treated by paramedics.
Local Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers, who arrived at the scene minutes after the shooting, expressed shock that it had been carried out in such a public place packed with shoppers.
"There were reports he (the victim) had a child with him," he told UTV.
"I can't confirm that, but if that is the case, it makes it all the more despicable."
Secretary of State James Brokenshire has condemned the gun attack as a "brutal act of violence that has no place in Northern Ireland".
Police remain at the scene of the ongoing incident.
PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Balloo Link area of Bangor.
“It is believed that one man has sustained gunshot wounds.”
A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s said only: “I can confirm there was an incident at our Bangor store and the store is closed whilst police investigate the matter.”
