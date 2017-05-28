Man shot in NI supermarket car park

A man has been shot in the car park of a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down.

The gun attack on Sunday afternoon, in which multiple shots are believed to have been fired, happened at a branch of Sainsbury’s.

However, eyewitnesses who were in the car park at the time have reported seeing the victim being treated by paramedics.

Local Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers, who arrived at the scene minutes after the shooting, expressed shock that it had been carried out in such a public place packed with shoppers.

"There were reports he (the victim) had a child with him," he told UTV.

"I can't confirm that, but if that is the case, it makes it all the more despicable."