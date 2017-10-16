NI schools to remain closed on Tuesday due to storm

All schools in Northern Ireland are to remain closed for a second day due to Storm Ophelia, the Education Department has confirmed.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group, on the back of advice from the Met Office on "the prolonged nature and potential severity of the storm".

Derek Baker, permanent secretary, said: “I fully appreciate this decision will impact on the work of the schools and indeed on other businesses and services but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.”