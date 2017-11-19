Britain First deputy leader charged over Belfast speech

Deputy leader of far-right group Britain First Jayda Fransen has been charged in connection with a speech she gave at a rally in Belfast.

She is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 December accused of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.

The 31-year-old from south east London, was arrested in Bromley by PSNI detectives on Saturday.

She was in the city on 6 August for a demonstration by around 50 people calling themselves Northern Ireland Against Terrorism and gave an address.