Decorator suing after three of his fingers were severed in police cell door

A decorator is suing after three of his fingers were chopped off in a police cell door.

Footage of the horrific moment Jamie Clark had his hand shut in the door at Dyfed Powys police station was caught on camera.

The 28-year-old had been wrongly accused of assaulting a police officer.

Self-employed painter Jamie was later cleared of the assault - and has now won a legal fight to get the footage of the excruciating moment his fingers were severed.

He has passed it on to the police complaints watchdog IPCC in a formal complaint over his treatment.

Dad-of-one Jamie told how he was arrested after a row with his girlfriend - which ended with him being disabled for life.

He was accused of attempting to assault PC Christopher Burton following his arrest in June in Llanelli, West Wales.