Mother jailed for planning to let paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter

A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, planned a sex attack on the girl with Stuart Bailey in a series of "depraved" text messages, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The mother also sent the 54-year-old a naked picture of the youngster and bought sleeping pills to drug her.

The court heard that the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the offences only came to light when the woman's partner found the messages on her phone and reported her.

Bailey, who was jailed for a total of 13 years, and the woman were found guilty of conspiracy to rape a girl aged under 13 after a trial in December.