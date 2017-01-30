Advertisement

Theresa May meets First Ministers for Brexit talks in Cardiff

Adrian Masters Political Editor, ITV Cymru Wales
The last time the leaders met was in Downing Street in October 2016 Photo: PA, Steffan Rousseau

The Prime Minister will meet the First Minister and leaders from Scotland and Northern Ireland for Brexit talks in Cardiff.

It's a meeting likely to be overshadowed by the row over Donald Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries.

Carwyn Jones has criticised what he described as 'silence and evasion' from the Prime Minister and says he'll raise his concerns with her today.

The main purpose of today's meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee is to give the leaders chance to discuss further plans for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union.

They'll consider the alternative proposals for life outside the EU set out in a White Paper published by Carwyn Jones and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood last week. You can read more about the plan by clicking here.

Theresa May said she'll look at the plan set out in a Welsh Government white paper and listen carefully to the concerns and demands of the devolved nations.

That's despite the Supreme Court ruling that she has no legal obligation to give them a formal say on the triggering of Article 50 which starts the process of leaving the EU.

They're likely to disagree. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that there could be another independence referendum because of that division.

Carwyn Jones hasn't threatened Welsh independence but the Welsh Government White Paper does call for continued access to the EU single market even though Theresa May has said control of borders is more important.

Ahead of the meeting, Carwyn Jones said,

I look forward to welcoming Government representatives from across the UK to Cardiff today. Today’s meeting is an important opportunity for open and frank discussions about the UK’s future post-Brexit.

While we know that the UK will leave the EU we don’t yet know how that will happen or what form our relationship with the EU will look like beyond that point. To inform that discussion, last week I launched our Brexit White Paper. This is a Paper that will be supported by almost three quarters of Assembly Members, setting out a comprehensive, credible and evidence-based plan for Brexit negotiations; securing both full and unfettered access to the Single Market and greater domestic control of immigration.

It is not simply a list of demands. While it protects Wales’ interests, it was created as a sensible starting point for negotiations for the whole UK.

– Carwyn Jones

The Prime Minister has repeated her promise that she would 'fully engage with the devolved administrations' in the Brexit process, but in her statement ahead of today's meeting, she highlights the significance of the Supreme Court ruling.

I am delighted to be holding today’s JMC in Cardiff, particularly in the week the Wales Bill is expected to gain Royal Assent – heralding a new devolution settlement for Wales.

At the JMC in October, I set out how we would fully engage with the devolved administrations in the process of planning the UK’s departure from the EU. I am pleased that the committee on EU Negotiations has met three times since then, giving ministers from the Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive a direct line to the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.

I know ministers and officials from all sides are also in regular contact bilaterally. We have received papers from both the Scottish and Welsh governments and I am grateful to the devolved administrations for their contributions to this important process.

We will not agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions today.

We have also had the Supreme Court judgement which made clear beyond doubt that relations with the EU are a matter for the UK Government and UK Parliament. We should not forget that that means MPs representing every community in the UK will be fully involved in the passage of Article 50 through parliament.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the EU, and the UK Government has a responsibility to deliver on that mandate and secure the right deal for the whole of the UK. We all have a part to play in providing certainty and leadership so that together we can make a success of the opportunities ahead.

– Theresa May

While she may not need the formal approval of the devolved institutions, Theresa May does have to win the backing of MPs.

The UK Government has introduced a bill which would hand her the power to trigger Article 50.

Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrat MPs will vote against it as will some Labour MPs despite the party's leadership insisting that Article 50 should be triggered.

The rebels include Jo Stevens, who's quit as Shadow Welsh Secretary because she believes leaving the EU will be 'a terrible mistake.' You can read more by clicking here.

'Silence and evasion' over US refugee ban criticised

As if the leaders don't have enough to disagree with, their meeting will almost certainly be overshadowed by a row over Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and migrants from some Muslim countries from entering the US.

Theresa May, who met the new President at the end of last week, has been criticised for not speaking out against the move sooner.

The UK Government now says that the Prime Minister does not agree with the ban, but yesterday the First Minister criticised both her response and the ban itself.

The result of this order has been to diminish not just the United States in the eyes of the world, but the West as a whole. The impact on law-abiding citizens in this country and the world over is beyond any rational defence. But more than this, those of us who believe in the solemn duty of helping and protecting refugees must now work harder to show that help is still available and that we still care.

If the special relationship means anything, it must mean honestly calling one another to account. Silence and evasion are not the hallmarks of leadership.

I’ll be raising this with Theresa May when we meet tomorrow.

– Carwyn Jones
