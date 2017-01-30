Theresa May meets First Ministers for Brexit talks in Cardiff

The Prime Minister will meet the First Minister and leaders from Scotland and Northern Ireland for Brexit talks in Cardiff.

It's a meeting likely to be overshadowed by the row over Donald Trump's ban on refugees and immigrants from some Muslim countries.

Carwyn Jones has criticised what he described as 'silence and evasion' from the Prime Minister and says he'll raise his concerns with her today.

The main purpose of today's meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee is to give the leaders chance to discuss further plans for negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union.

They'll consider the alternative proposals for life outside the EU set out in a White Paper published by Carwyn Jones and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood last week. You can read more about the plan by clicking here.

Theresa May said she'll look at the plan set out in a Welsh Government white paper and listen carefully to the concerns and demands of the devolved nations.

That's despite the Supreme Court ruling that she has no legal obligation to give them a formal say on the triggering of Article 50 which starts the process of leaving the EU.

They're likely to disagree. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that there could be another independence referendum because of that division.

Carwyn Jones hasn't threatened Welsh independence but the Welsh Government White Paper does call for continued access to the EU single market even though Theresa May has said control of borders is more important.

Ahead of the meeting, Carwyn Jones said,