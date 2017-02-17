- ITV Report
-
'Bring back Spitting Image' says Lord Kinnock as his puppet goes up for auction
It was the puppet show that poked fun at some of our most prominent political figures.
ITV's Spitting Image ran for over a decade, and among those who regularly featured were former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and his wife Glenys.
Now their iconic puppets are going up for auction in Cardiff.
The Welsh-themed sale also includes paintings by Sir Kyffin Williams, and a rare opportunity to bid for a rugby jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards.
Most of the puppets were carefully stored away after the last series aired in 1996.
Since then, many have been sold at auction, often to private collectors.
Some have even been bought by their real-life counterparts!
Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said it would be "such good fun" if the Kinnocks were to bid for the puppets themselves.
Despite our best efforts, we weren't able to reunite the Kinnocks with their puppet duplicates.
That said, Lord Kinnock did send his best wishes...
Spitting Image has been followed by a number of imitators of its own - 2DTV, Headcases, and Newzoids to name a few.
The puppets have a guide price of £2,000 - £3,000. Proof, perhaps, there's still demand for the original...