'Bring back Spitting Image' says Lord Kinnock as his puppet goes up for auction

The puppets of the Kinnocks were owned by a private collector

It was the puppet show that poked fun at some of our most prominent political figures. ITV's Spitting Image ran for over a decade, and among those who regularly featured were former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and his wife Glenys. Now their iconic puppets are going up for auction in Cardiff.

We were looking for things with a Welsh connection for our Welsh sale, and my eyes lit up when I saw the Kinnocks, because they've got a fanbase in Wales, and of course they're Welsh, so it was a no-brainer! – Ben Rogers Jones, auctioneer

Fancy getting your hands on a Kyffin?

The Welsh-themed sale also includes paintings by Sir Kyffin Williams, and a rare opportunity to bid for a rugby jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards.

Most of the puppets were carefully stored away after the last series aired in 1996. Since then, many have been sold at auction, often to private collectors.

Some have even been bought by their real-life counterparts! Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said it would be "such good fun" if the Kinnocks were to bid for the puppets themselves.

It's not known whether the Kinnocks will bid for the puppets... Credit: PA

Despite our best efforts, we weren't able to reunite the Kinnocks with their puppet duplicates. That said, Lord Kinnock did send his best wishes...

I hope they'll bring back Spitting Image. Lots of the people in politics now could do with the treatment - just imagine the Trump puppet! Wish them all the best with the auction - my teenage kids thought that my puppet was an improvement on the real thing! – Lord Kinnock

The Margaret Thatcher puppet with voice artist Steve Nallon Credit: PA