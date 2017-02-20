Man who cut his throat in court remanded in custody

A man who slashed his own throat in court has been remanded in custody.

Lukasz Pawlowski, 33, cut his throat with a kitchen knife as he was due to be sentenced in Havefordwest for groping a shop assistant.

He was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after collapsing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court in West Wales last month.

But he was re-arrested as he lay in his hospital bed and told he would now answer to a knife offence charge as well as his sex crime.

Pawlowski appeared at Swansea Crown Court today via video link where he pleaded guilty to posessing a bladed article and confirmed his earlier guilty plea to sexual assault.

Stuart John, defending Pawlowski, told the court his client, who has spent six weeks in jail after his re-arrest at Morriston Hospital, had not yet been assessed by psychiatrists.