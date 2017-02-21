Muslim teacher tells of distress at being denied entry to US

A "popular and respected" Muslim teacher from Swansea who was denied entry to the United States while on a trip to New York with students, has told ITV News he was "distraught" when he was removed from the flight.

Juhel Miah and a group from Llangatwg Comprehensive in Aberdulais, Neath Port Talbot, South Wales, were travelling from Iceland when he was removed from the plane at Reykjavik last week.

The 25-year-old told ITV News that as the incident unfolded, he felt people were looking at him and thinking: "He's a threat."