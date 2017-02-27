Matalan murderer searched online '16 steps to kill someone and not get caught'

Window dresser Zoe Morgan, 21, and warehouse worker Lee Simmons, 33, were stabbed to death by her former boyfriend at a Matalan store.

An ex-boyfriend murdered a couple arriving for work at a high street store in Cardiff, after he searched online for videos on getting revenge and the lengths of sentence for murder, a court heard today.

Hotel worker Andrew Saunders, 21, plotted their killing after accusing Zoe of cheating on him with her work colleague at the store.

A court today heard how Saunders researched the killing but was arrested within an hour of the killing on the main Queen Street shopping centre in Cardiff.

Lee Simmons and Zoe Morgan had been going out with each other for less than four months after striking up a romance while working together.

Miss Morgan broke up with "very controlling" Saunders after he accused her of cheating.

He sent her a message saying: "You're definitely chatting to someone else. I will kill whoever it it."

Cardiff Crown Court heard he viewed a video called '10 people who got revenge on cheaters'.

Saunders then searched online for videos including: '16 steps to kill someone and not get caught', 'How long do murders get in prison?', 'How to get a gun illegally UK' and 'Three easy ways to make a bottle bomb'.