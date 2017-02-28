Student deportation halted hours before plane departure

I'm so very glad that Shiromini and her mum have had this deportation order rescinded and released from the detention centre.

I'd like to thank everyone who backed the campaign to have the deportation order lifted. So much has been achieved in so little time.

The outpouring of support from across the country has been staggering, particularly from North Wales where Shiromini is highly regarded within the Bangor community.

Since the campaign was launched on Friday I've received messages of support for Shiromini from across the country and I'm glad that Bangor University will now be able to welcome one of their best students back.

Of course the campaign to right this unjust situation is not over. There is clearly something seriously wrong with the current system and it is an issue I intend to pursue.