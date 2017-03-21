Twins fell 200ft to their death carrying 'ashes of parents in rucksacks'

Twins whose bodies were found at the White Cliffs of Dover on New Year's Day had rucksacks containing the ashes of their dead parents, an inquest heard.

A coroner said Muriel and Bernard Burgess, 59, originally from North Wales, had been struggling to come to terms with their parents' deaths, particularly their mother's in 2014.

The siblings fell more than 200ft in an area known as Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent, and were found by rescue teams.

One rucksack recovered near the twins contained ashes with their mother's name, and it emerged a second rucksack had their father's ashes inside.

An inquest in Maidstone, Kent, heard Mr and Miss Burgess were recluses who lived together in a static caravan and were single and had no children.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Ward, of Kent Police, said their late parents were also called Bernard and Muriel.

Mr Burgess senior died in 1984 and Mrs Burgess senior died 30 years later.

Senior coroner Patricia Harding said that in September last year the Burgess twins attended a consultation with their GP amid reports of having "low mood" since their mother's death.

Both were unemployed, struggled financially and sold the family home in north Wales to buy a caravan together at Orchard Park in the village of Elton, Cheshire.

Mrs Harding said she could not be sure they intended to take their own lives.

Recording an open conclusion for both Mr and Miss Burgess, Mrs Harding said: 'They were struggling to come to terms with the death of their parents, particularly the death of their mother in 2014'.