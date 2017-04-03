Family pays tribute to victims of Snowdonia helicopter crash

Relatives have paid tribute to five members of the same family who died when their helicopter crashed in Snowdonia.

Kevin and Ruth Burke, aged 56 and 49, Donald and Sharon Burke, aged 55 and 48, and Barry Burke, 51, all from the greater Milton Keynes area, were found with the wreckage of the helicopter in the Rhinog mountains on Thursday.

Donald and Sharon Burke's daughter, Olivia, said the family had "changed within the space of a day".