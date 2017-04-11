Refugee family facing deportation a year after surviving treacherous journey to find new home in Wales

A year ago Trifa Sedeeq and her three children thought their ordeal was over after joining her brother in Wales to start a new life.

She and her husband left Iraq with their children and their brother's family to make the treacherous journey to a migrant camp on the Bulgarian border in 2015. Freezing and starving, Trifa's husband, brother and sister-in-law all died, leaving her alone with her own three children and her four nieces and nephews. She managed to get them to safety and from there, her other brother Aram Faraj was able to collect them and take them to his home in Swansea.