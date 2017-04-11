Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Refugee family facing deportation a year after surviving treacherous journey to find new home in Wales

Trifa was the only adult to survive the journey from Iraq. She made it to safety with her three children and four orphaned nieces and nephews. Credit: ITV News

A year ago Trifa Sedeeq and her three children thought their ordeal was over after joining her brother in Wales to start a new life.

She and her husband left Iraq with their children and their brother's family to make the treacherous journey to a migrant camp on the Bulgarian border in 2015. Freezing and starving, Trifa's husband, brother and sister-in-law all died, leaving her alone with her own three children and her four nieces and nephews. She managed to get them to safety and from there, her other brother Aram Faraj was able to collect them and take them to his home in Swansea.

The Sedeeq family have been in Swansea a year, but have now been told they could be sent back to Iraq. Credit: ITV News

The family started to settle into their new lives, believing they had survived the worst of it. Then Trifa was told that she and her children could be deported, while her orphaned nieces and nephews are allowed to stay with their uncle Aram, who has British citizenship.

If they send us back, it is like they are sending us to hell. My dream is, we don't to be separate, we want to live all together.

– Trifa Sedeeq

The news has brought great stress to both families, with Trifa's eldest son having trauma-induced seizures and Trifa herself has told her brother she will take her own life if they are sent back.

Aram brought Trifa and all the children to Swansea from a migrant camp on the Bulgarian border. Credit: ITV News

She's saying - if the Home Office want to send me back to Iraq, I'm going to kill myself. As long as I know, my children are in the UK, in Swansea, as long as they are safe. She's saying, I want to die no problem, but she doesn't want her children to die.

I hope it's not going to happen.

– Aram Faraj

In a statement, the Home Office told ITV News that every case is carefully considered on its individual merit.

The UK has a proud history of granting asylum to those who genuinely need it, and every case is carefully considered on its individual merits. Where people establish a genuine need for protection or a well founded fear of persecution refuge will be granted.

– Home Office spokesperson

A decision will be made at an appeal hearing on the April 18th.