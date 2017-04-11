- ITV Report
Refugee family facing deportation a year after surviving treacherous journey to find new home in Wales
A year ago Trifa Sedeeq and her three children thought their ordeal was over after joining her brother in Wales to start a new life.
She and her husband left Iraq with their children and their brother's family to make the treacherous journey to a migrant camp on the Bulgarian border in 2015. Freezing and starving, Trifa's husband, brother and sister-in-law all died, leaving her alone with her own three children and her four nieces and nephews. She managed to get them to safety and from there, her other brother Aram Faraj was able to collect them and take them to his home in Swansea.
The family started to settle into their new lives, believing they had survived the worst of it. Then Trifa was told that she and her children could be deported, while her orphaned nieces and nephews are allowed to stay with their uncle Aram, who has British citizenship.
The news has brought great stress to both families, with Trifa's eldest son having trauma-induced seizures and Trifa herself has told her brother she will take her own life if they are sent back.
In a statement, the Home Office told ITV News that every case is carefully considered on its individual merit.
A decision will be made at an appeal hearing on the April 18th.