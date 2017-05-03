Welsh rugby player found dead while on tour in Magaluf

A Welsh rugby player has been found dead in a Spanish hotel after playing in a tournament with his team.

The man has been named locally as 29-year-old Luke Hole.

He is believed to have been found dead by his teammates in Magaluf on the island of Majorca.

Luke had been in Magaluf with teammates at Pontyclun RFC, taking part in the Majorca Beach Rugby sevens tournament along with dozens of teams from across the UK and Europe.

A picture was posted to Pontyclun RFC's twitter page just before they left.