- ITV Report
-
Welsh rugby player found dead while on tour in Magaluf
A Welsh rugby player has been found dead in a Spanish hotel after playing in a tournament with his team.
The man has been named locally as 29-year-old Luke Hole.
He is believed to have been found dead by his teammates in Magaluf on the island of Majorca.
Luke had been in Magaluf with teammates at Pontyclun RFC, taking part in the Majorca Beach Rugby sevens tournament along with dozens of teams from across the UK and Europe.
A picture was posted to Pontyclun RFC's twitter page just before they left.
He is thought to have played in the two-day tournament with his teammates before being found dead on Monday morning.
A comment published to the club's facebook page said " Absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends".
Friends have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Luke.
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Mallorca, Spain."